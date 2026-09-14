Leaders challenge governors to implement devolution properly to benefit citizens

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Kisumu Deputy Governor Mathews Owili.[File, Standard]

A section of Nyanza leaders have challenged governors to implement devolution to transform the lives of Kenyans as envisioned by one of the architects of devolution, the late Odhiambo Mbai.

Dr Mbai, a former University of Nairobi don, is remembered as a man who developed the concept of devolution in Kenya but was killed in September 2003 over his endeavours to introduce devolution in Kenya.

In his anniversary held at Dr Mbai Senior School in Homa Bay Sub-county, leaders expressed concerns that misappropriation of public funds and wrong priorities in county governments were denying citizens services they deserve.

Kisumu Deputy Governor Mathews Owili, Homa Bay Woman Rep Joyce Osogo, former Homa Bay County Secretary Isaiah Ogwe, Prof Addams Oloo, Sport Kenya Director Omburo Odaje, Homa Bay politician Moline Ngala and former MCA Lorna Owino said devolution should be implemented in a manner that transforms the lives of citizens.

However, Kenyans will not achieve the expected benefit if the interests of citizens are not considered.

Dr Owili said county government leaders who fail to abide by the constitution in implementing devolution deny citizens the services they deserve.

The Deputy Governor challenged all leaders working in county governments to accord citizens services.

He argued that Dr Mbai’s main dream was to create a government system that improves the lives of the people.

“I challenge all leaders who work in county governments like me to ensure proper service delivery to the people. The Constitution is very clear on how to implement devolution and we should abide by it,” Dr Owili said.

He told county government leaders to provide citizens with devolved services water, health, education, and other services satisfactorily.

“Unless we provide all devolved services appropriately as county government leaders, we will still have Dr Mbai’s debt in his grave,” Dr Owili said.

Ogwe argued that devolution is a good system of governance but Kenyans fail to reap its fruits due to poor leadership.

He said Dr Mbai developed a concept that can enable serious economic development and empowerment of citizens. However, this can only be achieved when there are good leaders.

“Devolution is a good system that can enable many Kenyans to change lives. But people can only fail to get good services if they have bad elected leaders,” Ogwe said.

Ogwe stressed that the chapter on devolution should not be taken for granted by Kenyans.

“Let Kenyans be serious with devolution as envisaged in the constitution and elect good leaders who can serve the people appropriately and effectively,” Ogwe said.

Ngala questioned the manner in which devolution is implemented in some Nyanza counties.

She said it was through prudent utilisation of public resources that devolution will change he lives of the people in line with the late Dr Mbai’s aspirations.

“We cannot cheat ourselves that devolution is being implemented appropriately, especially in Luo Nyanza counties. If Dr Mbai resurrects today and finds that bodaboda shades are the development done using devolved funds, he will be unhappy. Let us make devolution work by spending public funds prudently,” Ngala said.

Prof Oloo condemned corruption in county governments.

“Devolution has changed many parts of Kenya where it is implemented well. But the corruption we witness in our counties is very bad, and that is not what Dr Mbai and his constitutional committee aspired for,” Prof Oloo.

The leaders used the opportunity to raise funds for the construction of Dr Mbai Senior School.