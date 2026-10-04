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Duale claims Kenyatta family owns shares in Nairobi Expressway

By Abdimalik Hajir | Oct. 4, 2026
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Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale during the opening of the boarding wing of Imam Malik Madrasa in Garissa. [Abdimalik Hajir, Standard]

 Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has claimed that the Kenyatta family has shares in the Nairobi Expressway and owns aircraft leased to Kenya Airways.

Speaking in Garissa during the opening of the boarding wing of Imam Malik Madrasa, Duale threatened to reveal more if people who are criticizing President William Ruto and Dangote refinery continue to do so.

“We know who the owners of Kenya Airways aircraft and it’s the reason why it's collapsing and it's in debt because they are charging a very expensive leasing rate, and if you continue making noise, I will reveal more,” he said.

The CS said that when President William Ruto took office in 2022, foreign direct investment was 1.6 billion dollars and it has grown to 2 billion dollars in four years.

“President Ruto has doubled the direct foreign investment because he has provided a good environment and investor confidence. He has removed brokers, cartels and corruption that were hindering foreign investors from coming to Kenya,” he said.

The Health CS claimed that some leaders are making noise because billionaire Aliko Dangote has come to invest in Kenya and are now raising questions about the shareholders of the Dangote refineries.

“I want Ndindi Nyoro and other people to tell Kenyans who the shareholders of the Expressway, the Kenyatta family owns shares in the Expressway,” he said.

The CS said pastoralists, Muslims and 14 counties will consolidate their support behind William Ruto in the 2027 General Election.

President Ruto launched the Sh2.2 trillion Dangote oil refinery project in Lamu County, triggering demands for the full disclosure of the agreement by a section of opposition leaders including Ndindi Nyoro and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna. 

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Related Topics

Health CS Aden Duale Expressway And Kenya Airways Kenyatta Family Dangote Oil Refinery
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