IEBC defends KU voter registration warns against misinformation

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IEBC Chair Erustus Ethekon appearing before the National Assembly Liaison Committee, where it presented an update on the Commission’s preparedness for the 2027 General Election. [Courtesy]

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has defended a voter registration exercise conducted at Kenyatta University, saying the deployment of registration kits to the institution was part of its efforts to reach eligible Kenyans.

The electoral agency issued the clarification after a video clip circulating on social media raised questions over the voter registration exercise at the university.

In a statement dated September 10, IEBC chairperson Erastus Ethekon said the Commission had taken the allegations contained in the video seriously and was working with relevant government agencies to establish whether there was any culpability.

The Commission said it was undertaking Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) at all 290 constituency offices, Huduma Centres and its Customer Experience Centre at Anniversary Towers in Nairobi.

However, it explained that registration kits could also be deployed to strategic locations where necessary and based on operational considerations.

“Where necessary and based on operational considerations, the Commission deploys voter registration kits to strategic locations to reach out and register eligible Kenyan citizens like what happened in Kenyatta University,” the Commission said.

This comes as the country prepares for the 2027 General Election, with the electoral agency seeking to expand voter registration opportunities for eligible citizens.

IEBC stressed that registration and voting are constitutional rights, saying every eligible Kenyan citizen has the right to apply for registration and vote at a polling station of choice.

At the same time, the Commission want the public to distinct between voter registration and voter transfer services.

It said voter transfer services are currently available only at IEBC constituency offices across the country and not at other locations.

The Commission also clarified the issuance of acknowledgement slips, saying the documents are issued only to newly registered voters.

Those seeking to transfer their voting stations do not receive acknowledgement slips because their details are already contained in the register of voters.

The agency further rejected any suggestion that its officials could direct or influence citizens on where to vote.

“The role of the IEBC is to facilitate the registration of eligible Kenyans as voters and does not direct, compel or influence voters to select a particular polling station,” it said.

IEBC said it was taking appropriate measures to address any wrongdoing arising from the incident and that arrests could be made where culpability is established.

The Commission also warned members of the public against interfering with its electoral processes as it carries out its constitutional mandate.

It urged Kenyans to rely on official information from the Commission, cautioning that misinformation could disrupt peaceful coexistence.