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IEBC steps up 2027 election preparations as voter registration hits 2.94 million

By Mike Kihaki | Aug. 20, 2026
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The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Erastus Ethekon. [File]

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has stepped up preparations  for the August 10, 2027 General Election, projecting a register of about 28.5 million voters.

In a status report released on Thursday, IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon said 2,936,516 Kenyans had registered as voters since the launch of Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) on September 29, 2025.

The Commission said the 2027 election period has formally commenced following the publication of Gazette Notice No. 13497, which also brought into force the Electoral Code of Conduct and the Election Offences Act.

IEBC said it was targeting a clean, accurate and verifiable voters' register, with biometric technology being used to register and verify voters. The technology will also facilitate the removal of deceased persons and cases of double registration.

The register will subsequently undergo a professional independent  forensic audit before being certified for use in the election.

The Commission said it was also expanding voter registration for Kenyans living abroad from 12 to 26 countries, in a move aimed at increasing participation by citizens in the diaspora.

IEBC has set a number of critical deadlines for political parties and aspirants. Political parties must submit their authorised persons and specimen signatures by October 15, 2026, while their nomination rules must be certified by the Registrar of Political Parties by October 30 and submitted to IEBC by November 6.

Political parties will be required to submit membership lists and details of candidates participating in their primaries by March 16, 2027. All party primaries and intra-party dispute resolution must be completed by May 8, 2027.

Public officers intending to contest in the election must resign by February 10, 2027, exactly six months before polling day.

IEBC also warned political actors against premature campaigns, saying the official campaign period will begin upon registration of candidates, but not before May 29, 2027, and end on August 7, 2027.

The Commission said violations of the Electoral Code of Conduct could attract sanctions ranging from warnings and fines to restrictions on public meetings, campaign materials and access to specified electoral areas.

It further warned that serious or persistent violations could result in prohibition from participating in ongoing or future elections.

On election logistics, IEBC said procurement of election technology and ballot papers had temporarily stalled following a request for review filed at the Public Procurement Administrative Review Board. However, procurement of other strategic and non-strategic materials remains on course.

The Commission has also advertised the positions of Secretary/CEO and seven directors as it seeks to ensure it is fully staffed ahead of the polls.

Ethekon urged Kenyans and political actors to embrace peace, warning against misinformation, incitement and violence.

“Let us choose peace over violence, unity over division and issues over personalities,” Ethekon said, calling on Kenyans to register, verify their voter details and exercise their democratic rights peacefully and responsibly.

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Related Topics

IEBC 2027 Elections 2027 Elections Preparedness IEBC Chair Erastus Ethekon
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