Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Duncan Ojwang takes charge at IPOA

By Mike Kihaki | Sep. 10, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Duncan Ojwang Oburu taking oath of office as the chairman of IPOA on September 10, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Duncan Ojwang Oburu has taken charge of the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), becoming the fourth chairperson of the civilian police oversight body since its establishment in 2012.

Ojwang was sworn in for a six-year term at the Supreme Court in a ceremony presided over by Chief Justice and President of the Supreme Court Martha Koome. Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Winfridah Mokaya administered the oath of office.

His appointment by President William Ruto followed approval by the National Assembly, bringing to an end a leadership transition that began after former IPOA chairperson Justice Ahmed Issack Hassan relinquished the position in February 2026 following his appointment to the Court of Appeal.

Koome reminded Ojwang that his new position carries a constitutional responsibility to protect the rights of Kenyans and uphold the rule of law.

“I urge you to take this responsibility with humility, courage and  unwavering commitment to the Constitution,” Koome said.

She said IPOA's mandate was central to ensuring that policing in Kenya is conducted professionally, lawfully and with dignity.

“Lead IPOA with independence. Lead with courage and fairness. You must be firm, impartial and evidence-based, and be respectful of due process,” she said.

The Chief Justice also stressed the importance of strong institutions, saying cooperation between state agencies and other stakeholders would be critical in serving Kenyans.

“This country will stand on the strength of its institutions. This is what our Constitution requires. We must strengthen our institutions.”

Ojwang assumes office at An important moment for policing accountability in Kenya. IPOA is mandated to provide civilian oversight over the National Police Service, investigate complaints and deaths arising from police action, and promote accountability within the Service.

The authority has faced increasing public scrutiny over allegations of excessive use of force, deaths and injuries during demonstrations, unlawful conduct by police officers and delays in resolving complaints.

The 2027 General Election will further test the authority's ability to  provide independent and timely oversight, particularly where policing of political gatherings and demonstrations becomes contentious.

Ojwang pledged during his parliamentary vetting to protect IPOA's independence while maintaining constructive engagement with the National Police Service.

He also identified technology as an important tool for improving accountability, including greater use of body cameras and CCTV systems.

His appointment followed a selection process launched in July 2026 when President Ruto constituted a panel to identify and recommend suitable candidates. The National Assembly's Departmental Committee on Administration and Internal Security, chaired by Narok West MP Gabriel Tongoyo, vetted Ojwang in August.

The committee found him suitable, and the National Assembly adopted its report on August 19. Ruto formally appointed him through a Gazette Notice dated August 31.

Ojwang holds a PhD in Law and Policy from the University of Arizona, a Master of Laws in Human Rights and International Law from Indiana University and a Juris Doctor degree from Southern Illinois University.

He has lectured at the University of Nairobi and served as Dean and Senior Lecturer at Africa Nazarene University. He has also participated in public policy processes, including providing technical support during the National Dialogue Committee process.

During his assumption of office, Ojwang emphasised that policing must remain centred on citizens.

He said the highest office in the country is the sovereign office of the citizen and pledged to work with IPOA commissioners, staff, the public and other stakeholders to implement the Authority's strategic plan.

He also made a direct commitment to accountability, assuring Kenyans that under his leadership, “truth will be spoken to power.”

IPOA Vice Chairperson Ann Wanjiku Mwangi welcomed the new chairperson on behalf of the Board, management and staff.

“We’re confident that your experience, knowledge and perspective will add value to IPOA and to the people of Kenya,” she said.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Duncan Ojwang Oburu IPOA IPOA Reform Proposal IPOA Chairperson
.

Latest Stories

Kilifi woman, 67, hacked to death over witchcraft allegations
Kilifi woman, 67, hacked to death over witchcraft allegations
County
By Marion Kithi
16 mins ago
Ethiopia enters 2019 under its unique 13-month calendar
Diaspora
By Sharon Namarome
36 mins ago
Section of Mombasa Road to close at Cabanas for five weeks - KeNHA
National
By Wanjiku Kariuki
39 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Morara Kebaso's marriage meltdown: Wife, kids and 'side chick' drama
By Silas Nyamweya 53 mins ago
Morara Kebaso's marriage meltdown: Wife, kids and 'side chick' drama
Asbel Kiprop recalls night out with mchele babe
By Peter Ochieng 1 hr ago
Asbel Kiprop recalls night out with mchele babe
From celibacy to marriage: Ex-Italian Catholic priest who returned to say 'I do'
By Jael Wakesho 2 hrs ago
From celibacy to marriage: Ex-Italian Catholic priest who returned to say 'I do'
Foul play? Death of witness in Albert Ojwang murder case casts shadow over trial
By Kamau Muthoni 3 hrs ago
Foul play? Death of witness in Albert Ojwang murder case casts shadow over trial
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved