Duncan Ojwang takes charge at IPOA

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Duncan Ojwang Oburu taking oath of office as the chairman of IPOA on September 10, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Duncan Ojwang Oburu has taken charge of the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), becoming the fourth chairperson of the civilian police oversight body since its establishment in 2012.

Ojwang was sworn in for a six-year term at the Supreme Court in a ceremony presided over by Chief Justice and President of the Supreme Court Martha Koome. Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Winfridah Mokaya administered the oath of office.

His appointment by President William Ruto followed approval by the National Assembly, bringing to an end a leadership transition that began after former IPOA chairperson Justice Ahmed Issack Hassan relinquished the position in February 2026 following his appointment to the Court of Appeal.

Koome reminded Ojwang that his new position carries a constitutional responsibility to protect the rights of Kenyans and uphold the rule of law.

“I urge you to take this responsibility with humility, courage and unwavering commitment to the Constitution,” Koome said.

She said IPOA's mandate was central to ensuring that policing in Kenya is conducted professionally, lawfully and with dignity.

“Lead IPOA with independence. Lead with courage and fairness. You must be firm, impartial and evidence-based, and be respectful of due process,” she said.

The Chief Justice also stressed the importance of strong institutions, saying cooperation between state agencies and other stakeholders would be critical in serving Kenyans.

“This country will stand on the strength of its institutions. This is what our Constitution requires. We must strengthen our institutions.”

Ojwang assumes office at An important moment for policing accountability in Kenya. IPOA is mandated to provide civilian oversight over the National Police Service, investigate complaints and deaths arising from police action, and promote accountability within the Service.

The authority has faced increasing public scrutiny over allegations of excessive use of force, deaths and injuries during demonstrations, unlawful conduct by police officers and delays in resolving complaints.

The 2027 General Election will further test the authority's ability to provide independent and timely oversight, particularly where policing of political gatherings and demonstrations becomes contentious.

Ojwang pledged during his parliamentary vetting to protect IPOA's independence while maintaining constructive engagement with the National Police Service.

He also identified technology as an important tool for improving accountability, including greater use of body cameras and CCTV systems.

His appointment followed a selection process launched in July 2026 when President Ruto constituted a panel to identify and recommend suitable candidates. The National Assembly's Departmental Committee on Administration and Internal Security, chaired by Narok West MP Gabriel Tongoyo, vetted Ojwang in August.

The committee found him suitable, and the National Assembly adopted its report on August 19. Ruto formally appointed him through a Gazette Notice dated August 31.

Ojwang holds a PhD in Law and Policy from the University of Arizona, a Master of Laws in Human Rights and International Law from Indiana University and a Juris Doctor degree from Southern Illinois University.

He has lectured at the University of Nairobi and served as Dean and Senior Lecturer at Africa Nazarene University. He has also participated in public policy processes, including providing technical support during the National Dialogue Committee process.

During his assumption of office, Ojwang emphasised that policing must remain centred on citizens.

He said the highest office in the country is the sovereign office of the citizen and pledged to work with IPOA commissioners, staff, the public and other stakeholders to implement the Authority's strategic plan.

He also made a direct commitment to accountability, assuring Kenyans that under his leadership, “truth will be spoken to power.”

IPOA Vice Chairperson Ann Wanjiku Mwangi welcomed the new chairperson on behalf of the Board, management and staff.

“We’re confident that your experience, knowledge and perspective will add value to IPOA and to the people of Kenya,” she said.