Pressure mounts on authorities to protect foreigners from goons after Ruto exit orders

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Burundian nationals in Kenya at their embassy at Dennis Pritt road on September 8, 2026. [David Gichuru, Standard]

Pressure is mounting on authorities in Nairobi to protect foreigners following President William Ruto’s directive that those without proper documentation should leave the country.

The directive has triggered concerns after several foreigners were reportedly harassed and forced out of businesses and estates, sparking outrage locally and across the region.

On Wednesday, Assistant County Commissioners were instructed to warn residents that anyone found harassing foreigners would face the law. They also clarified that the President’s directive was not a blanket ban on foreigners.

“No foreign national should be intimidated or harassed in any form or shape. This directive applies to all residents as well as our security teams,” a circular from Assistant Commissioners to residents’ associations reads in part.

The circular adds: “security agencies are strictly ordered to protect documented foreigners and those currently undergoing the registration process.”

At least two cases of assault have already been reported in Nairobi, including an incident in which a Burundian national was attacked by a mob in Kawangware and another involving a Congolese trader whose shop was broken into and goods stolen in Njiru.

In Eastlands, detectives arrested Kevin Odiwuor Otieno, alias Engineer Kevin, over remarks he made at Jacaranda Grounds in Kayole during a Bunge la Mwananchi event.

The remarks were captured on video and widely circulated on social media, prompting investigations by DCI detectives.

Police said the utterances were directed at Burundian nationals living in Kenya and engaged in various economic activities, including employment.

On Tuesday, Nairobi Regional Commander Issa Mohamud said police were pursuing about 30 small traders in Nyamakima who allegedly harassed Chinese traders and demanded protection fees.

Mohamud said four suspects were arrested during a daylong operation, warning that enforcement of immigration laws was the responsibility of government agencies and not private individuals.

“A group of about approximately 30 persons identified themselves as the Nyamakima business community, allegedly entered businesses operated by the Chinese community and demanded business and immigration documents," Mohamud said.

"They demanded Sh300,000 and Sh200,000 respectively to allow their business to continue We received that report, we responded promptly and arrested four suspects and the suspects," he added.

The regional commander said anyone who believes a foreign national has violated Kenyan law should report the matter to the authorities rather than take the law into their own hands.

“The government's position is very clear. It is pronounced that we must protect opportunities for Kenyan citizens, and ensure that everyone who is conducting business complies with the Kenyan laws,” Mohamud stated.

He added: “But the policy does not mean that foreigners should be arrested. No. Intimidated, assaulted, extorted, or unlawfully expelled by private individuals. No, that is not the way to do business. We have never done business like that.”

Meanwhile, the Government has given foreign nationals operating businesses in Kenya 90 days to regularise their immigration status, work permits, business registration and licences before enforcement begins.

In a press statement issued on Tuesday, State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed said those affected would be given an opportunity to regularise their immigration status and business operations through a process coordinated by relevant agencies in consultation with foreign embassies.

However, security and governance analysts have warned that criminals could exploit the directive to target foreigners, particularly in residential estates.

“Criminal and goons mostly in the city will now use the orders to threaten foreigners in the estates, I think the President ought not to have publicly issued such directives; it may take long to control the damages,” security analyst Andrew Mule observed.

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i also said Kenya’s foreign policy should be anchored in a deliberate national security and diplomatic strategy rather than individual decisions.

He argued that Kenya’s relations with other countries and international organisations require structured discussions, planning and consultation.