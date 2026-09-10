Maraga Report: It was a mistake for military to control police choppers

Maraga-led task force said that the transfer of the Police Air Wing to NASD has hampered its operations. [File, Standard]

It was wrong to put the Police Air Wing under the management of the National Air Support Department (NASD), which lacks the capacity to maintain police helicopters.

National Taskforce while recommending that the Police Air Wing should be restored to the exclusive control and management of the National Police Service (NPS), established that NASD, which is controlled by the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) lacked the legal framework and operational structures to maintain airplanes.