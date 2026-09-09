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Three held over alleged TikTok gang-rape and robbery spree

By Mate Tongola | Sep. 9, 2026
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The three were arrested in the Benedicta area of Ruai following what detectives described as actionable intelligence.

Three suspects have been arrested over allegations of luring unsuspecting women through TikTok before gang-raping and robbing them.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) arrested the suspects following investigations into a series of incidents in which women were allegedly targeted after being contacted through an anonymous TikTok account.

The suspects, identified as Emanuel Bosire Arisa, Ismail Ouru Arisa and Brian Gatheru Nderitu, were arrested in the Benedicta area of Ruai following what detectives described as actionable intelligence.

"Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspects allegedly used an anonymous TikTok page to establish contact with women before arranging physical meetings," DCI stated.

According to investigators, some of the victims were subsequently taken to secluded or abandoned areas, where they were allegedly sexually assaulted and robbed of their valuables.

"In some incidents, the victims were allegedly forced to transfer money through M-Pesa to accounts controlled by the suspects, while others reportedly lost their mobile phones and other personal belongings," DCI added.

During the operation, detectives recovered six mobile phones and two hooded jackets allegedly used by the suspects to conceal their identities.

The three suspects have since been positively identified by five victims in separate cases reported in Buruburu, Embakasi and Ruai.

Detectives are continuing with investigations to establish whether the suspects are linked to other similar incidents and to identify additional victims or accomplices.

The DCI has urged members of the public, particularly young people, to exercise caution when meeting people they encounter online and to avoid secluded locations.

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