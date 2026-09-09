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12 arrested after youths block Rachel Ruto’s motorcade in Siaya

Police in Siaya have arrested 12 people accused of attempting to block First Lady Rachel Ruto’s motorcade as it headed to a designated landing and take-off site.

The arrests followed a confrontation on Wednesday, September 8, after the convoy left a women’s economic empowerment function at the Siaya Kenya Medical Training College grounds.

The convoy included Rachel Ruto’s motorcade and other government officials who had attended the event.

Police said a group of youths confronted the convoy as it approached the secured site, with some allegedly attempting to force their way through the entrance.

“A group of rowdy youth allegedly attempted to force their way through a secured gate, obstructing the convoy and hurling stones at police officers manning the entrance,” the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said.

Officers responded by restoring order and arresting 12 suspects believed to have taken part in the incident.

The suspects remain in police custody as detectives process them for arraignment and investigate whether other people were involved.