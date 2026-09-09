Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

12 arrested after youths block Rachel Ruto's motorcade in Siaya

By Wanjiku Kariuki | Sep. 9, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

12 arrested after youths block Rachel Ruto’s motorcade in Siaya

Police in Siaya have arrested 12 people accused of attempting to block First Lady Rachel Ruto’s motorcade as it headed to a designated landing and take-off site.

The arrests followed a confrontation on Wednesday, September 8, after the convoy left a women’s economic empowerment function at the Siaya Kenya Medical Training College grounds.

The convoy included Rachel Ruto’s motorcade and other government officials who had attended the event.

Police said a group of youths confronted the convoy as it approached the secured site, with some allegedly attempting to force their way through the entrance.

“A group of rowdy youth allegedly attempted to force their way through a secured gate, obstructing the convoy and hurling stones at police officers manning the entrance,” the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said.

Officers responded by restoring order and arresting 12 suspects believed to have taken part in the incident.

The suspects remain in police custody as detectives process them for arraignment and investigate whether other people were involved.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Rachel Ruto Convoy Attacked Women’s Economic Empowerment Event In Siaya Rowdy Youths Attack Dignitaries Convoy In Siaya
.

Latest Stories

Doctors haunted by patients they could not save as nurses strike ends
Doctors haunted by patients they could not save as nurses strike ends
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
1 hr ago
Gachagua, Nyoro reignite battle for political control of Mt Kenya ahead of 2027
Politics
By Ndungu Gachane
1 hr ago
Selective justice: Siaya arrests raise queries on editor abduction probe
Crime and Justice
By Isaiah Gwengi and Patrick Kibet
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

43 days of pain as nurses strike leaves 522 dead
By Stacy Atieno and Mercy Kahenda 1 hr ago
43 days of pain as nurses strike leaves 522 dead
Most Kenyans reject Broad-Based Government, say country on wrong path
By Patrick Kibet 1 hr ago
Most Kenyans reject Broad-Based Government, say country on wrong path
Selective justice: Siaya arrests raise queries on editor abduction probe
By Isaiah Gwengi and Patrick Kibet 1 hr ago
Selective justice: Siaya arrests raise queries on editor abduction probe
UDA, ODM bag lion's share of Sh1.4bn political parties fund
By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
UDA, ODM bag lion's share of Sh1.4bn political parties fund
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved