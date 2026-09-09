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Gideon Moi and sons visit Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm

By Standard Reporter | Sep. 9, 2026
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Moi, the former Senator for Baringo County, along with his sons Kigen Moi and Kimoi Moi visited the First Family at their Phala Phala farm in Limpopo over the weekend.

KANU Chairman Gideon Moi paid a private visit to South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa and First Lady Tshepo Motsepe.

Moi, the former Senator for Baringo County, along with his sons Kigen Moi and Kimoi Moi and accompanied by Tim Chesire, visited the First Family at their Phala Phala farm in Limpopo over the weekend.

Although details of the meeting remain unknown, the two leaders share a longstanding passion for farming and pedigree cattle.

President Ramaphosa is one of South Africa’s prominent breeders of Ankole and Boran cattle through his Ntaba Nyoni stud.

His breeding programme has produced some of South Africa’s most sought-after cattle, including an Ankole heifer that sold for R2.1 million in 2022, while Ntaba Nyoni acquired the record-breaking Boran bull Jester for R3.5 million in 2023.

Livestock from the Ntaba Nyoni estate frequently headline elite regional sales, pulling in millions of rands and setting high valuation benchmarks for premium local genetics

Reports indicate Ramaphosa's fascination with Ankole cattle began during a 2004 visit to Uganda after meeting President Yoweri Museveni.

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Related Topics

KANU Chairman Gideon Moi President Cyril Ramaphosa Ramaphosa Phala Phala Farm Gideon Moi-Ramaphosa Visit
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