Mudavadi says Kenya is seeking to track foreign agents

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Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi. [File, Standard]

Prime Cabinet Secretary (PCS), Musalia Mudavadi, has now said Kenya is considering a new legal framework to register and disclose foreign agents, lobbyists and foreign-funded activities.

Mudavadi said the move is aimed at strengthening transparency and protecting the country’s national interests, noting that the proposed framework will allow Kenya to better understand and monitor foreign influence while ensuring legitimate international partnerships and cooperation remain protected.

The PCS made the remarks as he warned that terrorism was evolving beyond attacks on conventional security targets to sophisticated assaults on telecommunications, transport, energy, digital systems, public spaces and other infrastructure critical to national survival.

He made the remarks during the 5th Nairobi Caucus on protecting critical infrastructure systems and public spaces.

“Africa has become the global epicentre of terrorism, with the Horn of Africa facing particularly acute risks. Ultimately, a nation that understands the foreign forces shaping its decisions is a nation that safeguards its sovereignty,” Mudavadi said.

He warned that the convergence of violent extremism, prolonged conflicts, weakening state institutions and geopolitical instability could further worsen the security situation in the region.

Mudavadi made the remarks in the wake of growing concern globally over the ability of organised criminal networks to acquire sophisticated weapons and challenge state authority.

Similarly, he referred to the country’s growing dependence on digital systems, noting that it is gradually creating a new frontier for terrorism and hostile activities.

“We need to protect not only the physical asset, but also the data, networks, software and human systems upon which that asset depends,” he said.

According to him, Kenya's Virtual Assets Service Providers Act, 2025 is a critical development in addressing vulnerabilities associated with the rapidly expanding digital economy.

At the same time, he cited the draft Critical Infrastructure Protection Bill, 2024, which will seek to establish a framework to identify and protect critical infrastructure in the country.

Kenya's rapid infrastructure development, he noted, has created an extensive network of assets that must now be treated as part of the country's national security architecture.

He also explained that Kenya has built an extensive legal and institutional framework to combat terrorism, organised crime, terrorist financing and cyber threats.

Among the laws he mentioned were the Prevention of Terrorism Act, the Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act, the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act, the Public Benefits Organisations legislation, the 2025 anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing amendments, and the Virtual Assets Service Providers Act.

He noted that the laws provide a foundation to protect both physical and digital systems that underpin Kenya's economy, public safety and national security.

Mudavadi has since challenged governments and the private sector to abandon a reactive approach to terrorism.

Instead, he called for stronger information-sharing between government agencies and the private sector, insisting that early warning and coordinated action could prevent threats from becoming full-blown crises.

“It is important that we collectively move beyond reactive defence and establish proactive and resilient protective security frameworks,” he said.

He also stated that investment in security should not be regarded simply as an additional cost to government or business.

“Investments in protective security must never be seen as mere operational costs, but as strategic investments in national stability, security and sustainable development.”

He called for stronger national and regional systems for purposes of joint development of capabilities to protect critical infrastructure, proactive measures to harden vulnerable facilities as well as coordinated response mechanisms and comprehensive recovery frameworks to restore stability after an attack.

The PCS noted that the Nairobi Caucus offers an opportunity for African countries and international partners to close gaps in protective security and develop a common response to an increasingly complex terrorist threat.

“Protective security must be a shared responsibility, supported by effective information-sharing arrangements, to enable Government and industry to act together before a threat becomes a crisis,” Mudavadi said.

He made the remarks at a time when Kenya is strengthening its position as a regional diplomatic, transport, financial, and humanitarian hub.