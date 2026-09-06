Duale tells IEBC to ignore political noise and focus on 2027 poll

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Health CS Aden Duale during handing over of irrigation equipment to Raya Farm, Lagdera Farm and Balambala Farm in Garissa County on September 6, 2026. [Courtesy]

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has urged the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to shut out political pressure and concentrate on its constitutional responsibility of delivering a free, fair and credible 2027 General Election.

Speaking at a wedding ceremony in Garissa on Saturday, Duale told IEBC Chairman Erastus Edung Ethekon and the commission’s team that the credibility of the next election would depend heavily on how they prepare and conduct their affairs in the months ahead.

Duale cautioned the electoral agency against being distracted by political rhetoric, criticism and attempts to politicise its work, saying the IEBC is too important an institution to become a casualty of partisan interests.

“The stability and security of this country is in your hands. The democratic values of our country are in your hands in how you prepare for the next general election,” Duale said.

He urged Ethekon and the commissioners to remain firmly within the law and exercise their mandate independently, transparently and professionally.

In particular, he singled out procurement as an area where the IEBC must demonstrate the highest standards of accountability.

“All the tenders must be done in accordance with the PFM Act. You must know the weight of your office. Do not play around with the stability of our country,” he warned.

Duale said electoral procurement must be open, competitive and compliant with the Public Finance Management Act and other relevant procurement laws. Health CS Aden Duale speaking in Garissa during handing over of irrigation equipment to Raya Farm, Lagdera Farm and Balambala Farm on September 6, 2026. [Courtesy]

He warned the commission against shortcuts or irregular dealings, arguing that any questionable procurement process could undermine public confidence in the entire electoral exercise.

“IEBC is a very critical institution. The IEBC chairman is the deciding officer of the presidential election. They must take their work seriously and do everything according to the law,” Duale said.

His remarks come at a time when political temperatures surrounding the commission’s preparations for the 2027 election are rising, particularly over electoral technology and procurement.

The Public Procurement Administrative Review Board has ordered the IEBC to review and amend parts of its tender for the supply and maintenance of the Integrated Elections Management System.

The board found that some requirements and evaluation criteria in the tender were not sufficiently clear and objective, directing the commission to make corrections and clarifications.

The procurement dispute has provided fresh ammunition for political criticism of the electoral body. Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has alleged that there are plans within the commission to procure a new election management system that could be used to manipulate the 2027 election.

Gachagua has specifically questioned the reported involvement of South Korean firm MIRU Systems Technology in the procurement process, alleging that senior IEBC officials are determined to favour the company.

The commission has, however, maintained that it is committed to conducting a credible election and has rejected claims questioning its capacity to deliver a transparent poll.

Duale’s intervention appeared aimed at drawing a line between legitimate scrutiny of the IEBC and political attacks that could erode public confidence in the electoral process.

While the commission must remain accountable and open to lawful oversight, he said politicians should avoid turning every administrative decision into a political contest.

The IEBC, in turn, must ensure that its decisions can withstand scrutiny by following the law to the letter.

The CS called for responsibility on all sides with the commission to protect its independence and credibility, while political leaders to resist rhetoric that could undermine public trust before voting day.

Duale warned that the IEBC must understand the enormous responsibility placed on its shoulders.

“Please don't play around with the democratic values and the stability of our country,” he said, urging the commission to remain focused on its mandate and deliver an election whose outcome Kenyans can trust.