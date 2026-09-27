Abducted activist Collins Otieno recounts torture ordeal before roadside dumping

Activist Collins Otieno lay on a hospital bed at Sanel Hospital, Mlolongo, staring blankly at the ceiling, visibly shaken and in agony as medics checked on him.
His left thigh was heavily bandaged, bearing injuries he says were inflicted during an ordeal that began with his abduction last Wednesday evening and ended with him being dumped yesterday dawn by the roadside along Thika Road.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off annual plans. Offer ends in…