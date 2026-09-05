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New police rules set limits on political rallies ahead of 2027 polls

By Wanjiku Kariuki | Sep. 5, 2026
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Police IG Douglas Kanja

Political organisers must notify police at least three days before holding rallies or processions under new rules issued ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The notice must be submitted to the officer in charge of the police station in the area where the event will take place. Organisers must not submit it more than 14 days before the event.

“It is important to remind all persons that, in accordance with Section 5(3)(a) and (c) of the Public Order Act, any person intending to convene a public meeting or procession must adhere to the following,” the National Police Service (NPS) said in a statement on Saturday, September 5.

Organisers must provide their full names and physical addresses, the proposed venue or, in the case of a procession, the intended route.

They must also state the date and time of the event, which must take place between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The NPS said the notice requirement will help police plan security while safeguarding constitutional rights to peaceful assembly and participation in political activities.

The rules also set out what happens when two events are planned for the same date, time and venue.

In such cases, the regulating officer must inform the organiser that the proposed event cannot take place as planned. The organiser can then notify police of another date, time or venue.

“Where the regulating officer notifies the organiser that it is not possible to hold the proposed meeting or procession, such event shall not take place on the date, at the time, and at the venue originally proposed,” the NPS explained.

The police service also warned that it will take action against people involved in violence, sponsoring criminal gangs, inciting supporters or disrupting lawful gatherings.

“Such conduct undermines public order, threatens national cohesion and infringes upon the constitutional rights of citizens to associate peacefully, assemble and participate in political activities,” the NPS noted.

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Related Topics

Rules For Political Rallies Political Campaigns Security Ahead Of Elections New Police Rules On Politicians
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