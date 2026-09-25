Nairobi MCAs turn up heat on Sakaja over poor services

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Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja join Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry for the Nairobi Business Breakfast Forum on September 17, 2026. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

Growing concerns over service delivery, revenue accountability and uneven development are increasingly placing Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja’s administration under scrutiny.

Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) are demanding answers over poor services rendered to residents of the capital city.

Nairobi South MCA Esther Waithera Chege claimed that gaps in devolved services have created circumstances in which the national government has had to step in to undertake projects ordinarily handled by the county.

Speaking at a campaign rally in South B, Chege accused Sakaja of falling short of his 2022 campaign promises, arguing that some wards have not benefited equally from county resources.

“Sakaja has failed. His poor leadership has denied Nairobians key devolved government developments, forcing the National Government to chip in and bridge the leadership gap,” Chege said.

Chege also argued that the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) should consider its options ahead of the 2027 Nairobi gubernatorial contest if it intends to retain the seat. Nairobi South Member of County Assembly Esther Waithera Chege. [File]

Her remarks come amid wider political manoeuvring around Nairobi, with Sakaja confirming in August that he had received approaches from ODM officials but saying he remained a member of UDA.

Waithaka MCA Antony Kiragu, meanwhile, urged voters to scrutinise candidates through their policies and records rather than tribal affiliations.

MCAs have demanded that the administration disclose the physical location of servers supporting Nairobi Pay and provide certified bank statements to verify reported revenue collections.

In September 2025, legislators said they could not adequately scrutinise the system without access to supporting records.

Ward representatives have faced complaints over uncollected garbage, deteriorating public spaces and alleged weaknesses in urban planning enforcement, including concerns about unauthorised construction.

Meanwhile, Energy Principal Secretary Alex Wachira called for President William Ruto reelection to complete development projects in the country.