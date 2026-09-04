From Times Tower to State House: How traders forced Ruto and KRA into a retreat

President William Ruto's administration was forced into a humiliating retreat on Wednesday, striking a deal with small-scale traders that slashes a controversial customs valuation used to tax consolidated imports.
The climb down came after thousands of protesters paralysed Nairobi's central business district over rising business costs and vowed to sustain the protests in the coming days.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off annual plans. Offer ends in…