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IG Kanja orders probe into abduction of Standard Group Associate Editor

By Mate Tongola | Sep. 2, 2026
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Standard Group PLC Associate Editor Alex Kiprotich. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

The Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja has ordered immediate and transparent investigations into the alleged abduction of Standard Group Associate Editor Alex Kiprotich in Gilgil.

The National Police Service (NPS) said it had taken note of reports that Kiprotich was allegedly kidnapped on Tuesday and had moved swiftly to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

NPS spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga said the police service treats kidnapping and abduction with the utmost seriousness, describing the offences as a threat to the lives, liberty and security of Kenyans.

“The Inspector General of Police has accordingly ordered immediate investigations to determine what transpired, including the identity of the heavily armed individuals reportedly seen ordering occupants out of their vehicle,” Nyaga said in a statement.

The NPS said its Anti-Abduction Unit, established to investigate abductions and disappearances, had taken up the matter and would work to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.

“We unequivocally condemn any act of kidnapping, abduction, or intimidation intended to interfere with press freedom or any other constitutional right,” Nyaga said.

The police service assured the public that the investigation into the Gilgil incident would be conducted transparently, stressing that no one was above the law.

The development comes amid growing condemnation of Kiprotich’s alleged abduction, with the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) also calling for an immediate investigation.

CPJ Africa Director Angela Quintal described the incident as a “shameful indictment” of the Kenya Kwanza administration, raising concerns over the safety of journalists and press freedom in the country.

“The attempt to forcibly disappear Alex Kiprotich, three days after President William Ruto railed against The Standard Group, reflects the growing dangers that journalists face in Kenya, despite the president’s earlier promise to allow the press to work freely,” Quintal said.

The New York-based press freedom organisation further expressed concern over what it described as an escalation in cases of abductions and enforced disappearances in Kenya.

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Related Topics

IG of Police Douglas Kanja Alex Kiprotich Abduction Police Abductions
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