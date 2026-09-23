Retired president claim revives 2022 election dispute over vote tally and Ruto's win

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta addresses the Kiambu Delegates Forum, May 25, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Yesterday's explosive claim by retired President Uhuru Kenyatta that the late Raila Odinga won the 2022 General Election has opened a new front in the political battle with President William Ruto and revived questions that were at the heart of Raila's unsuccessful Supreme Court petition four years ago.

In a move that renews his political battle with his former deputy, Uhuru, for the first time, he publicly questioned Ruto's victory and said he believed Raila had won the election.