CPJ demands probe into abduction of Standard Group editor

Audio By Vocalize

A frozen image of the abductors of Standard Associate Editor Alex Kiprotich, as captured along the Gilgil-Nakuru road.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has called for an immediate investigation into the alleged abduction of Standard Group Associate Editor Alex Kiprotich.

In a statement, CPJ Africa Director Angela Quintal described the incident as a “shameful indictment” of the Kenya Kwanza administration and accused the government of showing disregard for press freedom.

“The attempt to forcibly disappear Alex Kiprotich, three days after President William Ruto railed against The Standard Group, reflects the growing dangers that journalists face in Kenya, despite the president’s earlier promise to allow the press to work freely,” Quintal said.

The New York-based global press freedom organisation also raised concern over what it described as an escalation in cases of abductions and enforced disappearances in Kenya.

“Forcible disappearances of government critics have soared in Kenya in recent years, including that of Tanzanian journalist Maria Sarungi Tsehai in 2025,” CPJ said.

The organisation also cited the killing of Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya in 2022, noting that although a Kenyan court ruled that police unlawfully killed him, no one has been held accountable.

CPJ urged Kenyan authorities to respect the democratic role of the media in scrutinising the government’s achievements and shortcomings, particularly ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The organisation called on the government to investigate Kiprotich’s alleged abduction and bring an end to what it termed a “horrific trend” of enforced disappearances.