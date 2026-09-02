Meru journalists protest assault on Standard Group Editor and Meru journalist

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Journalists from different media companies demonstrate in Meru town on September 2, 2026. [Phares Mutembei, Standard]

Journalists from different media companies demonstrated in Meru town on September 2, 2026, against the abduction of Standard Group Associate Editor Alex Kiprotich and the assault on a K24 Journalist based in Meru, Nelson Mutwiri.

Also protesting were journalists based in Igembe, led by their chairperson Dorcas Ntoitha.

The Journalists from both the national and local media stations protested in Meru streets and at government offices, as they expressed shock over the assault on Mr Kiprotich and Mr Mutwiri.

Mutwiri was assaulted as he sought information at the Meru County Revenue offices for a story he was working on.

Mr Kiprotich was abducted by armed individuals in Nakuru County on Tuesday evening and was found dumped in Machakos, hundreds of kilometres away.

Meru Press Club Chairman David Muchui led his colleagues in the protest, expressing outrage that such incidents were on the rise as the country approaches the August 10, 2027 General Elections.

Mr Muchui said the rights and freedom of the press were enshrined in the constitution, and regretted that these were being flouted with impunity by the government.

"Last night we saw how Standard Group Associate Editor Alex Kiprotich was abducted by armed men and dumped in Machakos. It is deeply worrying that Journalists are abducted and assaulted to prevent them from doing their work. We demand action," Muchui said. Journalists from different media companies demonstrate in Meru town on September 2, 2026. [Phares Mutembei, Standard]

In the Meru incident, Mutwiri was roughed up by county officers at the revenue offices, with the officers accusing him of accessing the county's 'bedroom', or a restricted area.

The journalist was allegedly assaulted by a County Executive Committee Member accompanied by county askaris, as he covered the enforcement of a court order.

"This is an unacceptable and dangerous assault on press freedom, the rule of law and constitutional order," Muchui said.

He said a public officer has no licence to use physical force, intimidation or government machinery to prevent journalists from doing their work.

"The presence of county enforcement officers during the incident makes the matter even more disturbing and raises serious questions about the use of public resources in dealing with journalists," he added.

The journalists said they had the freedom to access any public office, in the course of their duty, as they demanded action by Governor Isaac Mutuma.

"We are demanding justice for our fellow journalist, a K24 reporter who was assaulted in Meru County offices. It is something that cannot be acceptable to us, as the media. We want press freedom to be respected and upheld. He was assaulted by officers who claimed he had entered the 'county bedroom' (restricted zone). We are left wondering if public offices have been converted to bedrooms," Muchui said.

He added: "Our appeal to the county government led by Governor Isaac Mutuma is for action against officials who abused the journalist, and to assure us that journalists will be free to access public offices in the course of their work of gathering and disseminating information."

The incident follows several others in the county, including the assault of a Journalist in the Igembe and Buuri regions.

"We are calling for action against all those who are attacking press freedom," Muchui said.

The MPC urged the public to continue working with journalists in their constitutional and professional role of informing, educating and holding public institutions to account.

"Any complaints against journalists can be handled through their respective media houses or the Media Council of Kenya Complaints Commission, not violence, intimidation or threats," the group said in a statement.

"The Meru Press Club stands firmly with the assaulted journalist and with every journalist who continues to serve the public despite threats and intimidation," it said.