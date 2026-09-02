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Journalists' safety at risk: MOA warns after Alex Kiprotich abduction

By David Njaaga | Sep. 2, 2026
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Media Owners Association condemns abduction of Standard Group editor Alex Kiprotich. [File, Standard] 

The Media Owners Association (MOA) has condemned the abduction of Standard Group Associate Editor Alex Kiprotich and called for a swift, independent investigation into the incident.

Kiprotich was abducted on the Gilgil-Nakuru road shortly before 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday, September 1, while travelling to Nakuru.

He was found safe near Masinga Dam at about 2 a.m. on Wednesday, nine hours later, after seeking refuge at a nearby household. A Standard Group team located him at about 6:30 a.m.

The incident marked the second time Kiprotich had been targeted in two months.

Armed men in a Toyota Probox attempted to seize him from his vehicle on June 27 as he drove to work in Nakuru, an attempt he escaped by locking his car and driving off.

MOA chair Agnes Kalekye welcomed news of his safe recovery but said the abduction pointed to a wider threat facing journalists in Kenya.

"No journalist should be abducted, threatened or interfered with for doing their work," said Kalekye.

"The Association calls for swift, independent and transparent investigation, and for clear institutional guarantees for the safety of media practitioners in Kenya," noted Kalekye.

The association said it remained ready to engage the government, security agencies and industry partners in a structured conversation on journalist protection, while upholding responsible journalism and constitutional guarantees.

The abduction was also condemned by the Crime Journalists Association of Kenya (CJAK) who demanded demands immediate answers from the authorities.

“We are relieved that Kiprotich has been found alive, but we are deeply disturbed by what happened to him,” said CJAK chairperson Joseph Muraya.

The association said that journalists should not be abducted for doing their job and the incident should not be treated as an isolated incident.

“Those responsible must be identified and brought to justice, regardless of who they are or what position they hold.”

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Related Topics

Media Owners Association Alex Kiprotich Abduction Standard Group Editor Police Abduction
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