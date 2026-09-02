Lawyers condemn abduction of Standard Group editor Alex Kiprotich

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Lawyers across the country have condemned the abduction of Standard Group PLC Associate Editor Alex Kiprotich by armed men on Tuesday night along the Gilgil-Nakuru road.

Kiprotich was later found dumped near the Masinga Dam on Wednesday morning.

Senior Counsel Paul Muite condemned the incident, noting that it came days after the country celebrated the 16th anniversary of the 2010 Constitution, where President William Ruto committed to respect constitutional rights.

“Dumping Alex at Masinga Dam coded message; we can execute you and dump you into this Dam...Who knows how many bodies of Kenyans have been devoured by crocodiles in that Dam?” he said.

Abducted Standard Group Editor Alex Kiprotich found dumped near Masinga dam pic.twitter.com/35O3m5xk8V — The Standard Digital (@StandardKenya) September 2, 2026

Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Charles Kanjama said that abductions should be a complete ‘NO’ and that Kenya must reject lawlessness.

“When it is a journalist being abducted, it is even more troubling.”

Former LSK President Faith Odhiambo said that no journalist should be subjected to abduction, intimidation or violence for carrying out their lawful work.

“While we are relieved that he has since been released, his abduction remains a grave assault on press freedom, human dignity, the rule of law and every Kenyan’s right to live free from fear,” she said.

She called for a thorough, independent, and transparent investigation to identify the people who planned, ordered, facilitated or executed the heinous act and hold them accountable.

“I stand in solidarity with Alex Kiprotich, his family, and the entire media fraternity. His release is welcome, but accountability is non-negotiable.”

Former Independent Policing and Oversight Authority (Ipoa) chairperson Macharia Njeru condemned the act saying no abduction or enforced disappearance should ever have a place in a constitutional democracy.

“Where people are unlawfully abducted, detained or made to disappear, the truth must be established—including who ordered it, who authorised it, who carried it out, and who knew about it,” he said.

He called on the government to hold to account those who violate the constitution through lawful, independent and transparent processes.

Eric Muriuki said that the Kenyan government had been accused several times of abducting people and was therefore the first suspect in Kiprotich’s abduction.

“In any event, it is the government’s job to protect all its citizens, especially from gun-wielding mercenaries.”

James WaNjeri said that Kiprotich was saved by the release of footage from the dash camera of the vehicle he was travelling in, adding that the conversation between him and the abductors included threats to harm him.

“You cannot negotiate with terrorists, and that was an act of terror by the police. No reason for arrest given, zero identification,” said the lawyer.

Joshua Malidzo said that the government will speak of 'affordable housing', roads and development while its citizens are getting abducted every day as though development is an excuse for the destruction of human rights.

“We must stop being seduced by murderous manifestos,” noted Malidzo.

Lawyer Quincy Gitahi called on President William Ruto to sack Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen, Interior PS Raymond Omollo and the Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, saying they cannot protect Kenyans.

“The only manifesto we need in 2027 is the Rule of Law. Stadium, housing, food, water etc can only be enjoyed by human being not dead bodies,” he said.