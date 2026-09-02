COTU call for "respect" to labour rights hours after Aviation workers ended strike

The Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU)-Kenya has called for "respect" to workers' rights in the country.
In a statement on Tuesday, COTU-K Secretary General Francis Atwoli said there was a need to have industrial peace that is founded on respect for workers' rights, effective social dialogue, and the full implementation and negotiation of Collective Bargaining Agreements (CBAs).
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