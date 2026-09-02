COTU call for "respect" to labour rights hours after Aviation workers ended strike

COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli giving his remarks during the Thanksgiving ceremony at St.Stephen's ACK Church along Jogoo Road on April 30, 2026.[Benard Orwongo, Standard]

The Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU)-Kenya has called for "respect" to workers' rights in the country.

In a statement on Tuesday, COTU-K Secretary General Francis Atwoli said there was a need to have industrial peace that is founded on respect for workers' rights, effective social dialogue, and the full implementation and negotiation of Collective Bargaining Agreements (CBAs).