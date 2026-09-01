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National Assembly approves sessional paper on Infrastructure Fund Investment policy

By Irene Githinji | Sep. 1, 2026
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The National Assembly committee on Finance Chairperson,Kuria Kimani.[File, Standard]

The National Assembly has approved the Sessional Paper No. 7 of 2026 on the National Infrastructure Fund Investment (NIF) Policy, which seeks to establish investment guardrails of critical projects.

The NIF policy is expected to give guidelines on the operationalisation of NIF, culminating in project identification, implementation and subsequent review to address any challenges that may arise, or deal with any shortcomings that may have been overlooked.

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National Assembly National Infrastructure Fund Investment NIF Policy Kuria Kimani
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