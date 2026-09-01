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Personalised cancer vaccine cuts melanoma recurrence risk in trial

By Mercy Kahenda | Sep. 1, 2026
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Acral lentigenous melanoma of the toe. Acral lentiginous melanoma of the left hallux (ALM), Clark index IV in a 69-year-old man. [AFP]

A personalised cancer vaccine has shown promising results in reducing the risk of melanoma returning or spreading after surgery.

This marks a potential breakthrough in the treatment of high-risk skin cancer.

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Personalised Cancer Vaccine Cancer Vaccine mRNA Cancer Vaccine Therapeutic Cancer Vaccine
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