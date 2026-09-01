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Mbugua, the wheeler-dealer caught up in Dr Mutiso murder

By Julius Chepkwony | Sep. 1, 2026
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 Pius Muiru Mbugua.[File.]

For months, desperate job seekers chased interviews, filled forms and waited for the one thing they wanted most; employment.

In their search they encountered Pius Muiru Mbugua. To them, he was a man who appeared to know the right people and could open doors that had remained firmly shut.

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Related Topics

Dr Mutiso Murder Pius Muiru Mbugua Job Scam Murder Investigation
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