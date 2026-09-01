Maraga Report: Police independence lacking

The national taskforce on reforms called for a competitive hiring process of top commanders of the National Police Service (NPS), a move that could have placed the position of Inspector General (IG) and two deputies under fresh scrutiny.
The taskforce under the leadership of retired Chief Justice David Maraga found that, the Security Laws (Miscellaneous Amendment) Act, 2014, was in bad faith meant to weaken NPS independence, exposing it to political mischief and manipulation.
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