Drama of KCB executive's night burial, court order

The late KCB Executive Rosemary Chemutai.[Courtesy]

Rosemary Chemutai, whose death sparked a national debate, has courted even more controversy after she was buried at night.

The KBC executive was laid to rest on Friday night at her parents' home in Kapkwen, Kipkelion, Kericho County, just hours after her husband, Kevin Kimwatu, got a court order stopping the burial.