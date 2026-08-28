Police violence: A dark legacy unsettling Kenya's present

The recent waves of violent clashes between police and civilians across the country have continued to erode the fragile trust between the public and the police.
On July 16, a widely circulated video on social and mainstream media showed a procession of armed police officers accompanied by marked and unmarked vehicles. Hooded figures emerged from behind buildings, brandishing handguns, rifles, tear-gas canisters, handcuffs and batons. Others stepped out of heavily tinted vehicles, also carrying an assortment of weapons.
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