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Police violence: A dark legacy unsettling Kenya's present

By Dan Weku | Aug. 28, 2026
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Police arrests a man during protests along Kenyatta Avenue in Nakuru, on July 16,2024. [File, Standard]

The recent waves of violent clashes between police and civilians across the country have continued to erode the fragile trust between the public and the police.

On July 16, a widely circulated video on social and mainstream media showed a procession of armed police officers accompanied by marked and unmarked vehicles. Hooded figures emerged from behind buildings, brandishing handguns, rifles, tear-gas canisters, handcuffs and batons. Others stepped out of heavily tinted vehicles, also carrying an assortment of weapons.

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Related Topics

Police Accountability Police-Civilian Clashes Human Rights Violations Police Misconduct
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