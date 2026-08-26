CS Wandayi warns politicians against interfering with LPG crackdown

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Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi addressing the media on August 26, 2026. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi has warned politicians against attacking public officers involved in enforcing regulations in the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sector.

Wandayi on Wednesday said the Government would not be intimidated by political pressure or allow cartels to derail its crackdown on illegal LPG operations.

Wandayi strongly defended the actions of enforcement agencies, insisting that officers were acting within the law.

“I wish to further note that LPG safety is paramount to the consumer and for this reason we urge politicians to refrain from attacks on public officers and law enforcement agencies legitimately performing their duties as required by law,” Wandayi said.

His remarks come after former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua raised allegations over the Ministry’s handling of the LPG sector and accused officials of interfering with legitimate business operations.

The CS said the Government would remain firm despite political pressure, warning that the crackdown on illegal LPG activities would continue.

“I wish to assure the public that the Government will not succumb to pressure from politicians and cartels hellbent to benefit from LPG illicit trade,” he said. Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi on a spot check to petrol stations in Machakos County on May 26, 2026. [John Muia, Standard]

The dispute comes against the backdrop of Government efforts to tighten regulation of the LPG industry, particularly concerns over illegal refilling and the illicit trade of cooking gas cylinders.

In October 2023, the Cabinet approved the LPG National Growth Strategy, whose objective included shifting households from biomass fuels to cleaner LPG.

One of the strategy’s key pillars was legal and regulatory reform aimed at eliminating illegal refilling and illicit trade, which the Government considers a threat to public safety.

The Ministry says the sector is regulated by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority under the Energy Act and Petroleum Act. The Petroleum (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) (No. 2) Regulations, 2025, gazetted in November last year, require LPG businesses to obtain operational licences and comply with licence conditions.

The regulations also require LPG cylinders to be clearly branded, with only legitimate brand owners allowed to refill and trade in them.

Wandayi further defended enforcement procedures, saying EPRA works with the National Police Service and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to combat illegal activities.

He said confiscated cylinders are inventoried in the presence of regulators, police and operators, after which affected operators are given a fair hearing before legal or administrative action is taken.

The Ministry is also preparing to establish a central LPG cylinder tracking system to monitor purchases and sales and improve accountability.

However, Wandayi clarified that procurement of the system is still far from completion and will follow public procurement laws.

He linked the latest measures to broader reforms in petroleum imports, noting that the Cabinet had in December 2024 recommended bringing LPG, Heavy Fuel Oil and Bitumen into the common petroleum import framework.

Wandayi maintained that enforcement would be intensified until all players comply with the law, setting the stage for a sharper confrontation between the Ministry and political actors challenging its approach to the LPG industry.

“The crackdown on illegal LPG operations will be intensified until full compliance is achieved,” he said.