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Teacher sets world record after publishing 20 books in 2026

By George Sayagie | Aug. 25, 2026
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David Kipino with his world record certificate that he was awarded after publishing 20 books in 2026. [George Sayagie, Standard]

A secondary school teacher from Narok County has earned international recognition after publishing 20 original books in 2026.

David Kipino Nkalo turned a difficult personal journey into what has been recognised as a world-record publishing achievement.

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Official World Record Publishing Achievement African Literature David Kipino Nkalo
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