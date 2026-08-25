Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Why UhuRuto rivalry is far from over

By Edwin Nyarangi | Aug. 25, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Former President Uhuru Kenyatta and President Ruto during the burial of the former Prime Minister Raila Odinga at Bondo, October 19, 2025. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

The political rivalry between President William Ruto and former President Uhuru Kenyatta is far from over as the country heads towards the 2027 general election.

Uhuru has shaken off the “sponsor” tag being labelled against him by Ruto allies, who have been alleging that he is behind the rejuvenated activities being witnessed in the opposition cycles.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

President William Ruto Former President Uhuru Kenyatta UhuRuto Fallout Uhuru-Ruto Rivalry
.

Latest Stories

Inside Sh1b NCIC strategy to ensure peaceful elections
Inside Sh1b NCIC strategy to ensure peaceful elections
National
By Okumu Modachi
3 hrs ago
Leadership: The tomorrow that youths were promised is today
Opinion
By Flavier Momanyi
3 hrs ago
Africa's aviation opportunity is real, but margins remain brutal
Opinion
By Leonard Khafafa
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Murder in family: Tragedy of bitter divorce, prime property row and two city murders
By David Odongo 3 hrs ago
Murder in family: Tragedy of bitter divorce, prime property row and two city murders
Varsities shoulder burden of Ruto's failed funding model as freshers report
By Lewis Nyaundi 3 hrs ago
Varsities shoulder burden of Ruto's failed funding model as freshers report
How magadi firm shutdown threatens jobs, manufacturers and water sector
By Benard Sanga 3 hrs ago
How magadi firm shutdown threatens jobs, manufacturers and water sector
'They want our land': Mother, daughter, son claim plot behind Mutiso murder case
By Kamau Muthoni 3 hrs ago
'They want our land': Mother, daughter, son claim plot behind Mutiso murder case
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved