Why UhuRuto rivalry is far from over

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta and President Ruto during the burial of the former Prime Minister Raila Odinga at Bondo, October 19, 2025. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

The political rivalry between President William Ruto and former President Uhuru Kenyatta is far from over as the country heads towards the 2027 general election.

Uhuru has shaken off the “sponsor” tag being labelled against him by Ruto allies, who have been alleging that he is behind the rejuvenated activities being witnessed in the opposition cycles.