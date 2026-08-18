Tension rises in Nyeri ahead of Gachagua visit

Former DP Rigathi Gachagua.[File, Standard]

Political tension is rising in Nyeri county ahead of former DP Rigathi Gachagua’s visit to the county on Tuesday, with his allies alleging plans to disrupt his meetings as rival political camps trade accusations over possible violence.

Gachagua, the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader, is expected to make stopovers in Karatina, Gatitu and Nyeri town, where he will meet supporters as he seeks to strengthen his political influence in the Mt Kenya region ahead of the 2027 General Election.