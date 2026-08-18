Kenya incurred Sh7.5b fees on undisbursed loans, Auditor General reveals

An analysis of loan commitment fees paid by the National Treasury over the five years running from financial year 2020/2021 to financial year 2024/2025 has revealed that the government incurred Sh7.65 billion in fees on undisbursed external loans.
Auditor General Nancy Gathungu stated that the fees declined from Sh2.063 billion in financial year 2020/2021 to Sh1.07 billion in financial year 2024/2025, representing a decline of approximately 47.6 per cent.
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