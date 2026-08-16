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Live Blog: Tension high in Homa Bay ahead of Linda Mwananchi rally

By Mate Tongola | Aug. 16, 2026
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 Police mounted a roadblock at Orero on the Katito-Homa Bay road. [James Omoro, Standard]

9:27 am: Kisumu-based Agence France-Presse (AFP) correspondent Fred Ooko was attacked and robbed by a group of men in Homa Bay Town ahead of the planned Linda Mwananchi political rally.

Ooko was reportedly assaulted by the men, who were riding on a motorcycle, before they fled with his camera and driving licence.

9:31 am: Running battles reported in Homa Bay Town ahead of Linda Mwananchi rally. A section of youth restricting Wananchi headed to the town. 

10:08 am: AFP Correspondent Fred Ooko assaulted by goons in Homa Bay Town while covering the Linda Mwananchi rally.

AFP Correspondent Fred Ooko after being assaulted by goons in Homa Bay Town. [Rodgers Otiso, Standard]

10:11 am: A spot check by The Standard found a heavy police presence in the area, with officers deployed along the main road at Orero on the Katito-Homa Bay road.

An Administration Police officer inspecting a vehicle heading to Homa Bay town. [James Omoro, Standard]

10:14 am: Police were seen stopping and searching vehicles headed towards Homa Bay Town as security was tightened ahead of the rally.

Motorists being checked by armed police officers before being allowed to proceed to Homa Bay town. [James Omoro, Standard]

10:20 am: Most of the shops remained closed as residents kept off the normally busy markets in Homa Bay

10:21 am: Linda Mwananchi convoy makes its way through Rangwe as the team heads to Homa Bay town ahead of today’s mega rally.

10:55 am: Siaya Governor James Orengo's convoy attacked by goons in Nyandiwa, Homa Bay County.

11:11 am: Police officers fire tear-gas canisters at goons who were pelting stones at the Linda Mwananchi convoy’s journey to Homa Bay.

11:21 am: Business is completely paralysed at the main Homa Bay Municipal Market.

Youths engage at Nyandiwa shopping center, Homa Bay County after goons stoned Linda Mwanachi convoy. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

11:53 am: Police officers escort the Linda Mwananchi convoy through Ndhiwa, Homa Bay County, after the convoy was attacked earlier.

12:13 pm: A section of Suba residents flash one finger to the Linda Mwananchi convoy along Rodi Nyandiwa Road. The leaders are meeting at a central venue ahead of their Homa Bay town rally.

Suba residents saluting the Linda Mwananchi brigade as they head to Homa Bay town. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]
Linda Mwananchi leaders at Caroli Omondi's residence in Suba South ahead of their Homa Bay County rallies.[Sammy Omingo, Standard]

More to follow...

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Related Topics

Linda Mwananchi Homa Bay Rally 2027 Elections
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