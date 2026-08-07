A month later, OCS in attempted murder case still walking free

Former OCS, Agnes Ndanu.[File]

A month after former Officer Commanding Station (OCS) was linked to the violent attack on her partner, Agnes Ndanu is still a free woman despite the gravity of the offence that left the victim, Nicole Omondi, nursing life-threatening injuries.

When Kenyans thought the law had finally caught up with Ndanu, the senior officer quietly walked into Kasarani Police Station on Wednesday, where she had been “summoned,” and left silently in the wee hours of the night.