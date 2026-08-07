A month later, OCS in attempted murder case still walking free

A month after former Officer Commanding Station (OCS) was linked to the violent attack on her partner, Agnes Ndanu is still a free woman despite the gravity of the offence that left the victim, Nicole Omondi, nursing life-threatening injuries.
When Kenyans thought the law had finally caught up with Ndanu, the senior officer quietly walked into Kasarani Police Station on Wednesday, where she had been “summoned,” and left silently in the wee hours of the night.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off annual plans. Offer ends in…