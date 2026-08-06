Akiwumi Report: Lobby sues DPP, IG, DCI over failure to prosecute masterminds of clashes

Justice Akilano Molade Akiwumi. [File, Standard]

A lobby group has moved to court seeking to force the government to dig into Kenya’s dark past and prosecute persons who were mentioned as the perpetrators of tribal tensions and clashes.

In its case filed before the High Court, the Kenya Legal Trust Fund has sued the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), the Inspector General of Police (IG) and the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), arguing that they have failed to hunt the financiers and perpetrators of clashes.