Men with mental complications suffer in silence

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About one in 5 men in Bungoma County is battling suicidal thoughts [Getty]

Bungoma County has intensified efforts to address mental health challenges affecting men through a sensitisation forum aimed at promoting mental wellness and breaking the culture of silence. A key men’s mental health awareness event bringing together hundreds of participants was held at Masinde Muliro Stadium in Kanduyi.

The event, organised by the county Directorate of Youth and Sports, in partnership with health experts, focused on prevention, early intervention and emotional well-being. The medics were also offering tools for screening, advice and understanding how best the situation can be tackled. The County’s Youth and Sports director Kalamu David said the forum featured sporting activities including football, cycling and other recreational exercises as part of a campaign to encourage healthy lifestyles and help men manage stress.

Speakers challenged men to openly share their struggles and seek professional support instead of suffering in silence, noting that men's mental health has been neglected for many years despite the unique pressures they face. They also expressed concern over the rising number of suicide cases among men, emphasising that regular awareness campaigns, community support and timely counselling are critical in reversing the trend and safeguarding families and communities.

According to Merceline Wafula, a psychologist, statistics show that around 720,000 people die by suicide worldwide. “We realise that men are the majority of those who die by suicide, and such activity and awareness give men an opportunity to air out and recognise that mental health is key and have a healthy seeking behaviour on mental issues. We encourage them to go for assessment and open up,” Wafula noted.

The medic warned that untreated mental health conditions can increase the risk of lifestyle diseases such as hypertension and diabetes.

“In Bungoma, at least 2-3 men out of 6 are mentally unwell and about 1 in 20are affected by suicide. These issues must be well articulated. Seeking or having a mental health-seeking behaviour is a strength and not a weakness since, with data available, we must try to curb the mental health issues,” Wafula noted.

According to Jeff Ombonye, CEO of Hopkins Hospital, prolonged stress, economic hardship and parental responsibilities are among the leading factors contributing to mental health challenges in men.

“Men have been sidelined when it comes to mental wellness and thus the need to be encouraged to speak out in case of any stress,” Ombonye noted.

Dr Onsongo Boniface, medical doctor and consulting physician at Equity Afya, says mental health awareness is very critical.

“When mental health is affected, it affects the entire body, leading to many physical defects like hypertension, diabetes, and even erectile dysfunction. Major causes of mental health issues in men are stress, like financial issues; other triggers could be parenting, economic times and life issues. We encourage men to engage in sports, which helps reduce stress,” Onsongo noted.