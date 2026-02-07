×
Azimio power struggle intensifies as ORPP fails to ratify changes

By Okumu Modachi and Ndung’u Gachane | Feb. 7, 2026
Former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka during a requiem mass at Holy Family Minor Basilica, Nairobi. [File, Standard]

Uhuru convened a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting at the Azimio offices last Monday, naming Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka as the new Azimio party leader to replace the late Raila.

They also removed Raila’s former confidant Junet Mohamed as party Secretary-General, replacing him with ODM Suba South MP Caroli Omondi. Former Nairobi Town Clerk Philip Kisia also assumed the role of Executive Director, taking over from Raphael Tuju, who resigned.

“These appointments have been necessitated by evolving political circumstances, which call for prompt and strategic leadership enhancements,” Uhuru said.

The changes have sparked a political clash between the fourth President and ODM, which dismissed the adjustments as irregular and an attempt to exercise powers not granted under the coalition agreement.

In a letter to the ORPP, ODM Executive Director Oduor Ong’wen criticised Uhuru, arguing he cannot appoint or remove coalition officials without a properly constituted council meeting of the major coalition partners.

“It is our considered position that the ODM Party Leader, an expressly named and key constituent party under the Deed of Agreement, was neither informed nor involved in the purported changes,” the letter read in part. 

He added: “Consequently, the meeting and its resolutions were ultra vires, in contravention of the express provisions of the Deed of Agreement, and are therefore null and void.” 

Ong’wen’s letter came hours after the party’s Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna reiterated ODM’s continued membership in the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition.

“ODM has representation in the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition. We know that we are still members of that coalition,” he said during an interview on a local TV station on Tuesday.

Lorionokou explained that ORPP procedures require the office to consider the views of individuals affected by such changes.

“If they resolve amicably, then will we go ahead and ratify the changes. If they do not resolve amicably, they will have to work on that until it is agreed upon by all parties involved.”

The Registrar further clarified that the law provides a window of 14 days for objections to be raised and addressed.

Kisia, however, accused political rivals of mischief, cautioning the new ORPP leadership to act carefully instead of being misused in partisan battles. “This is a very complicated and delicate office that should be run according to the law. They are dealing with politicians who can shake hands tomorrow and leave the office high and dry. Politicians will only make calls and leave no footprint,” he said.

Earlier, Kisia acknowledged that ODM has “one foot in Azimio and another in Kenya Kwanza” but insisted that the Orange Party is still legally part of the coalition.

“ODM is a founder of Azimio. So if there are people cutting deals, those are individuals cutting deals, and you cannot stop them,” he said.

