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Plan ahead! NTSA system to go offline for hours

By Esther Nyambura | Jul. 24, 2026
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NTSA system to undergo scheduled maintenance today from 7:00 p.m. to midnight. [Courtesy]

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has announced that its system will undergo scheduled maintenance on Friday evening, temporarily affecting access to its online services.

In a notice issued on Friday, July 24, the Authority said the maintenance will run from 7:00 p.m. to midnight and urged users to plan to avoid any inconvenience.

"We wish to inform all our stakeholders that the NTSA system will undergo scheduled preventive maintenance on Friday, July 24, 2026, from 7:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your patience and understanding," the Authority stated.

During the maintenance period, users may be unable to access a range of NTSA digital services, including driving licence applications and renewals, vehicle registration and transfer services, smart driving licence applications, inspection bookings, PSV licensing and other transactions offered through the online platform.

Motorists, vehicle owners, driving schools and other stakeholders have been advised to complete any urgent transactions before the maintenance window.

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