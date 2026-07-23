Murkomen: Police no longer rely on Gachagua's 'gossip'

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Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen during the official launch of the Multi-biometric Identification System (MBIS) and handover ceremony of ANSI National Accreditation Board Certificate at DCI Headquarters on July 23, 2026. [NPS]

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has accused former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua of spreading falsehoods, saying technology-driven policing has replaced "gossip-based" investigations.

Speaking during the handover of the ANSI National Accreditation Board certification to the Forensic Evidence Management Unit and the launch of the Multi-Biometric Identification System at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters on Thursday, Murkomen said the country has shifted from outdated investigative methods to science-based policing.

"We are moving away from gossip-based collection of evidence to science. I saw an impeached former leader claiming he is well connected to police officers and receives gossip every day because he is not busy unlike the President," said Murkomen.

He said the biometric system will strengthen investigations through science and technology, making unofficial information unnecessary.

"That is an old style of collecting evidence. We now have a modern police service driven by science and technology. We do not need his gossip to run the National Police Service," he observed.

Murkomen claimed the technology would make it harder for unsuitable individuals to rise through public office.

"If these systems had been in place many years ago, people like Gachagua would not have survived the system as habitual offenders until he slipped through to become Deputy President. Such things will never happen again with this technological advancement," said Murkomen.

The Interior CS defended Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, saying he has the government's confidence and has discharged his duties professionally.

"I have full support and faith in the leadership of the Inspector General. He has carried out his duties with dignity, honour and respect for the citizens of Kenya and his office," noted Murkomen.

Murkomen also rejected Gachagua's criticism of police leadership, arguing that Kenya is recording fewer cases of terrorism, banditry, robbery and other crimes.

"There has never been a period when Kenya has recorded fewer incidents of terrorism, banditry, robberies and other crimes. Our security agencies are working together and have improved security," he said.

He also criticised remarks attributed to Gachagua warning tourists against visiting Kenya, saying they damage the country's reputation.

"For anyone to stand out there and say Kenya is not safe and tourists should not come to our country is very embarrassing," explained Murkomen.

Murkomen dismissed claims that 68 women were raped by police officers during the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election, urging anyone with evidence to report the matter to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, the Independent Policing Oversight Authority or the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights.

"If those incidents occurred, they should be reported so those responsible can be held accountable. If not, those making such reckless statements must also be held accountable," said Murkomen.

He accused Gachagua of making the allegations out of political desperation.

"I know why Gachagua speaks the way he does. It is because of desperation. Knowing that he cannot hold any office again in Kenya and can never be President of this republic, he wants to take the entire nation, including the economy, down the drain with himself. We will not allow that," he said.

Murkomen also urged media organisations to challenge politicians they host instead of allowing false claims to go unchecked.

"We should not feed Kenyans with lies. I want to tell media houses that when you invite such reckless human beings, please carry with you a lie detector. Otherwise you are going to mislead the people of Kenya and drive bad behaviour in our country," said Murkomen.

He maintained that intelligence gathering within the National Police Service follows lawful procedures and dismissed claims that private individuals receive confidential police briefings outside official channels