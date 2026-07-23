Applying for a Good Conduct certificate? New DCI system cuts wait to 24 hours

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Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen presides over the official launch of the Multi-biometric Identification System (MBIS) and handover ceremony of ANSI National Accreditation Board Certificate at DCI Headquarters on July 23, 2026. [NPS]

Kenyans will receive Certificates of Good Conduct within 24 hours under a new biometric identification system, replacing a process that often took more than two weeks.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen announced the change on Thursday, July 23, during the launch of the Multi-Biometric Identification System (MBIS) and the handover of an ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) certificate to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations' (DCI) Forensic Evidence Management Unit (FEMU).

The Certificate of Good Conduct, commonly known as a police clearance certificate, is required for many formal jobs, public service appointments under Chapter Six of the Constitution and visa applications.

Murkomen said the new system will speed up investigations, improve service delivery and strengthen the country's criminal justice system.

“The international accreditation of the Forensic Evidence Management Unit and the launch of the Multi-Biometric Identification System are a clear demonstration of our commitment to modernisation, institutional reform and improved service delivery,” said Murkomen.

He acknowledged longstanding complaints over delays in processing police clearance certificates and criminal investigations.

“Police clearance certificates take too long, investigations drag on because evidence is not managed well and people lose faith when things move slowly or feel hidden from view. Today is our answer to those complaints,” explained Murkomen.

The MBIS replaces the Automated Palm and Fingerprint Identification System (APFIS), which the government introduced in 2016.

As applications through the eCitizen platform increased over the years, the older system struggled to keep pace, contributing to delays in processing certificates.

Murkomen said the new platform increases Kenya's biometric records capacity from two million to 10 million and raises daily fingerprint searches from 4,500 to 20,000.

“With this landmark development, our records capacity jumps from two million to 10 million. Daily fingerprint searches increase from 4,500 to 20,000 while the turnaround time for processing police clearance certificates will now be reduced to just 24 hours,” noted Murkomen.

The Cabinet secretary said the Interior Ministry plans to integrate the system with the National Registration Bureau, the Judiciary, the Immigration Department and the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) through legislative and policy changes.

He said the integration will allow faster identity verification, real-time intelligence sharing and stronger cooperation in fighting cross-border crime.

Murkomen added that biometric enrolment services will also be introduced at police stations across the country, bringing fingerprint registration services closer to Kenyans.

Murkomen also welcomed the international accreditation of the Forensic Evidence Management Unit, saying it means the DCI's handling of forensic evidence now meets globally recognised standards.

The accreditation is expected to strengthen the chain of custody for evidence, an issue that has previously affected some criminal prosecutions.

“This accreditation means our chain of custody for evidence now meets international standards. Evidence will be collected, stored and presented properly, leading to stronger prosecutions and more convictions in our courts,” observed Murkomen.

He said the accreditation also positions Kenya among regional leaders in forensic science while increasing confidence in evidence presented before courts.

“It also sends a strong message to criminals that our investigative capabilities are stronger and our justice system is increasingly equipped to hold offenders accountable,” added Murkomen.

Looking ahead, Murkomen said the government will focus on technological advancement, professional excellence and citizen-centred service delivery to modernise policing.

“We will not stop until every police station, every investigator and every forensic unit meets this standard,” he said.