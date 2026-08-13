Manufacturing is the bridge that will take Kenya to world-class status by 2060

There comes a time in the journey of every nation when it must decide what kind of country it wants to become. For Kenya, that moment is now.
As we begin to think beyond Vision 2030 and towards the Kenya we want to see by 2060, we must ask ourselves a fundamental question: What will make Kenya a truly prosperous, globally competitive and world-class nation?
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off annual plans. Offer ends in…