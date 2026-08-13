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Manufacturing is the bridge that will take Kenya to world-class status by 2060

By Juma Mukhwana | Aug. 13, 2026
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Workers operate sewing machines to stitch pieces of fabric together to make jeans inside the United Aryan textile factory at the Export Processing Zone (EPZ) in Nairobi on February 4, 2025.[FILE]

There comes a time in the journey of every nation when it must decide what kind of country it wants to become. For Kenya, that moment is now.

As we begin to think beyond Vision 2030 and towards the Kenya we want to see by 2060, we must ask ourselves a fundamental question: What will make Kenya a truly prosperous, globally competitive and world-class nation?

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Related Topics

Export Processing Zone (EPZ) Textile Factory Manufacturing County Aggregation and Industrial Parks
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