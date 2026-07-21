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Three more suspects arrested over Chaiiwali restaurant robbery

By Esther Nyambura | Jul. 21, 2026
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A Mini Beretta pistol loaded with three rounds of 9mm ammunition and a Retay Falcon pistol loaded with five rounds of 9mm ammunition, recovered during arrest. [DCI] 

Three more suspects linked to the armed robbery at Chaiiwali Restaurant in Nairobi's Spring Valley have been arrested in Githurai, Kiambu County.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, July 21, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the three suspects were arrested at an apartment in Githurai Mwiki, where they had allegedly gone into hiding.

"Sensing the detectives' presence, the trio attempted a dramatic escape through the rear of the building by climbing down from the sixth floor. Their bid for freedom was, however, cut short after alert members of the public raised the alarm, enabling detectives to apprehend them swiftly," the agency said.

According to DCI, two firearms, a Mini Beretta pistol loaded with three rounds of 9mm ammunition and a Retay Falcon pistol loaded with five rounds of 9mm ammunition, were recovered and forwarded to the National Police Service Forensic Laboratory for ballistic analysis to establish whether they were used in the Chaiiwali robbery or in other violent crimes.

The arrests stem from the July 4 robbery at Chaiiwali Restaurant along General Mathenge Road in Westlands, where armed men stormed the popular eatery, terrorised customers, robbed them of mobile phones and other valuables, and fired shots into the air before fleeing on motorcycles.

The latest arrests come days after detectives tracked down another suspect linked to the robbery in the Githurai 45 area.  The suspect was shot dead during a confrontation with police after allegedly drawing a pistol and opening fire while resisting arrest.

Detectives recovered another firearm believed to have been used during the restaurant robbery, as well as several stolen mobile phones that had been taken from victims during the attack.

Police say investigations are ongoing to establish the full extent of the gang's activities and recover additional exhibits linked to the robbery.

The three suspects remain in police custody as detectives pursue other members of the criminal network.

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Related Topics

Chaiiwali Restaurant Chaiiwali Restaurant Robbery Crime
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