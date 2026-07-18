Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Kabogo: No sensitive data accessed after President's website hack

By David Njaaga | Jul. 18, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

State House Nairobi. [File,Standard]

The government has confirmed hackers took over the President's official website on Saturday, defacing its homepage and demanding a Sh41.3 million ransom.

The attackers, who demanded five bitcoins, threatened to leak unspecified information if the payment was not made by 6 p.m.

Visitors to president.go.ke were met with a message reading, "This message is the third time for you before we leak everything about you," and demanding payment "if you want peace before 6 o'clock this evening," said the defaced page.

The Ministry of Information, Communications and the Digital Economy confirmed the breach in a statement, saying the ICT Authority activated established incident response protocols immediately after detecting the intrusion.

"There is no evidence of unauthorised access to sensitive data," noted Cabinet Secretary William Kabogo.

Officials temporarily restricted access to the website as a precaution, allowing technical teams to contain the breach, carry out forensic analysis and begin restoration work, according to the ministry.

The ministry did not disclose when the incident occurred or provide details on the nature of the attack.

By the time of publication, visitors to the site were greeted with a maintenance message stating the site would return shortly.

Saturday's breach is not the first to hit government infrastructure.

In November 2025, government agencies suffered a coordinated attack in which a Sudanese hacker group later claimed responsibility, saying it had taken down several Kenyan websites, including e-Citizen, to protest alleged Kenyan interference in Sudan's affairs.

The November attack also hit the presidency's website along with those of the ministries of Interior, Energy, Labour, Health and Education, and was blamed on a group calling itself PCP@Kenya, according to Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo.

Some of the defaced pages in that attack displayed neo-Nazi and white supremacist propaganda, raising concerns beyond a typical cyberattack. 

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Cybersecurity Presidential Website President William William Kabogo
.

Latest Stories

Hill School hope to build on unbeaten run as Rift Valley games kick off
Hill School hope to build on unbeaten run as Rift Valley games kick off
Football
By Stephen Rutto and Peter Ochieng
3 hrs ago
Nakuru, Oilers renew rivalry at Prinsloo Sevens
Rugby
By Ben Ahenda
3 hrs ago
Cracks widen in Rift as factions clash over Ruto succession
Politics
By Stephen Rutto
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Bleak future for Kindiki after Ol Kalou defeat
By Harold Odhiambo and Amos Kiarie 4 hrs ago
Bleak future for Kindiki after Ol Kalou defeat
How Ol Kalou defeat has forced Ruto back to the drawing board
By Ndung’u Gachane 4 hrs ago
How Ol Kalou defeat has forced Ruto back to the drawing board
How rebellious Ol Kalou voters have frustrated previous regimes
By Ndung’u Gachane 4 hrs ago
How rebellious Ol Kalou voters have frustrated previous regimes
How UDA lost Ol Kalou
By Ndung’u Gachane 4 hrs ago
How UDA lost Ol Kalou
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved