Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

President Ruto's official website down in second suspected hack within a year

By David Njaaga | Jul. 18, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

President Ruto's official website, president.go.ke down after hackers took control of the homepage and replaced it with a ransom message.

President William Ruto's official website, president.go.ke, was down on Saturday after hackers allegedly took control of the homepage and replaced it with a ransom message.

Users attempting to access the site were met with an error message, with the portal remaining unreachable hours after the breach was first noticed.

A spot check on the website showed the homepage had been defaced with messages targeting Ruto directly, alongside a cryptocurrency wallet address and a demand for 5 bitcoins.

The attackers threatened to leak unspecified information about the president if the payment was not made by 6 pm the same day.

The defaced page read in part that the hackers would "do a payment of 5 bitcoins to the Bitcoin wallet" before releasing what they claimed was compromising material.

Based on Saturday's exchange rate of about Sh8.27 million per bitcoin, the ransom amounts to roughly Sh41.3 million.

State House confirmed the breach in a statement, saying its Information and Communications Technology (ICT) team was working to restore the site and investigate how the attackers gained access.

Officials did not say whether the intrusion reached beyond the homepage into back-end government systems.

ICT Cabinet Secretary William Kabogo weighed in on X on Saturday, saying the responsible agencies were on top of the matter.

“The responsible Agencies that protect websites are on top of stuff,” Kabogo said on X.

The hack is the second to hit president.go.ke in under a year.

In November 2025, a coordinated cyberattack knocked out several government websites, including those of the Interior, Health, Education and ICT ministries, with attackers defacing pages with extremist slogans.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

President William Ruto State House Website Rutos' Official Website Presidential Website
.

Latest Stories

Hill School hope to build on unbeaten run as Rift Valley games kick off
Hill School hope to build on unbeaten run as Rift Valley games kick off
Football
By Stephen Rutto and Peter Ochieng
3 hrs ago
Nakuru, Oilers renew rivalry at Prinsloo Sevens
Rugby
By Ben Ahenda
3 hrs ago
Cracks widen in Rift as factions clash over Ruto succession
Politics
By Stephen Rutto
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Bleak future for Kindiki after Ol Kalou defeat
By Harold Odhiambo and Amos Kiarie 4 hrs ago
Bleak future for Kindiki after Ol Kalou defeat
How Ol Kalou defeat has forced Ruto back to the drawing board
By Ndung’u Gachane 4 hrs ago
How Ol Kalou defeat has forced Ruto back to the drawing board
How rebellious Ol Kalou voters have frustrated previous regimes
By Ndung’u Gachane 4 hrs ago
How rebellious Ol Kalou voters have frustrated previous regimes
How UDA lost Ol Kalou
By Ndung’u Gachane 4 hrs ago
How UDA lost Ol Kalou
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved