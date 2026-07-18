Campaigns for next month's DWU election hit the road

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New Dock Workers Union (DWU) officials led by general secretary Mr Sulman Owour (in blue shirt), treasurer Ms Kibibi Omery (left) and chairman Amin Iloti (in Muslim hut) address the media on April 12, 2026 at the union headquarters in Mombasa.[file]

Thousands of Mombasa port workers are in an election mood as aspirants intensify campaigns for various positions ahead of the giant Dock Workers Union (DWU) polls slated for August 13.

Acting general secretary Sulman Owour faces a stiff challenge from former DWU assistant general secretary Mr Abubakar Abdillahi and a Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) operations officer Mr Salim Kumaka.

The three have heightened campaigns as the election board under former KPA Mr Renson Thoya yesterday prepared to clear the aspirants for the contest.

They are already on a campaign trail with posters pasted in various parts of the expansive port of Mombasa and elsewhere ahead of the elections.

Owour has declared his interest to replace embattled general secretary Mr Simon Sang, who was removed through a court verdict in February this year.

Abubakar has also intensified his campaigns by traversing the estates to woo votes ahead of the August 13 poll.

He is among 18 KPA workers who were dismissed from KPA employment in July 2015 for participating in an illegal strike called by the Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Cotu).

Employment and Labour Relations Court judge Justice Ocharo Kebira nullified the election of Mr Owuor held on April 4, this year, to replace Sang, terming it a sham. Sang served as general secretary for more than 20 years.

Mr Kebira also nullified the election of Mr Amin Iloti as national chairman and Ms Kibibi Omery as national treasurer and ordered for fresh polls to be held in 60 days.

"The DWU election has to be in line with the constitutional principles and values and relevant statutory stipulations within the directed period," the court ruled.

The judge declared that the elections carried out in April after Sang was kicked out by the court was a sham, null and void.

Justice Kebira said in his judgment that the Registrar of Trade Unions had admitted that after the purported elections she received several objections to the same but went ahead to register the officials who were alleged to have been elected.

Two weeks ago, DWU national chairman Mohammed Mwasera declared the much-awaited union election to be held on