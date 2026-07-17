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NPS dismisses Gachagua's rape, death claims during Ol Kalou by-election

By Esther Nyambura | Jul. 17, 2026
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More that 1000 police Officers deployed in Ol Kalou ahead of the by-election. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

The National Police Service (NPS) has dismissed claims by Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua that women were raped and one person was killed during the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election.

In a statement issued on Friday, July 17, Central Regional Police Commander Geoffrey Mayek said no such incidents were reported before, during, or after the poll.

"As to allegations circulating in social media spaces about incidents of rape and deaths, the true position is that no rape incidents were reported in Ol Kalou before, during and after the voting process," the statement read.

The remarks came hours after Gachagua alleged that 68 women had been raped by police officers during the Thursday's by-election. He also claimed one person was killed and 20 others sustained gunshot wounds and other injuries, allegations that have not been independently verified.

According to Gachagua, the victims were unable to report the alleged attacks because they were committed by police officers.

Mayek, however, maintained that no such reports had been filed, warning that the allegations risked causing unnecessary panic and undermining public confidence in the police.

He added that officers deployed during the by-election discharged their duties in accordance with the law.

"To all our officers deployed to cover the exercise, we thank you wholeheartedly for carrying out your mandate in a steadfast, dignified and professional manner," Mayek said, adding that an investigation into individuals seen traversing the constituency under unclear circumstances during the election is ongoing.

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