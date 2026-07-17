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Several pupils killed in a school bus crash, Eastern Uganda

By Mate Tongola | Jul. 17, 2026
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The ill-fated bus carrying the students who were reportedly on a field trip. [X]

An unknown number of pupils are feared dead after a school bus transporting learners from King David Junior School, Ndejje, was involved in a crash in Kapchorwa District, eastern Uganda, on Thursday night.

Ugandan authorities confirmed the accident, saying it occurred at Chekwatiti Village in Kawowo Sub-county.

However, officials had not immediately disclosed the number of casualties or those injured as rescue efforts continued.

Police said the bus was carrying pupils who were travelling on a field trip when the accident happened.

The exact cause of the crash has not yet been established, and emergency responders were still working at the scene by the time of publication.

The Directorate of Traffic and Road Safety spokesperson Michael Kananura took to social media to confirm the incident, stating that the exact number of fatalities and injuries has yet to be confirmed.

"Police and other emergency responders are at the scene carrying out rescue operations," he stated

More to follow...

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Related Topics

Kapchorwa District School Bus Crash King David Junior School, Ndejje
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