Breastfeeding is the first investment every child deserves

Evelyne Nzeke breastfeeds her 11 month- old child during the launch of Breastfeeding Week at the Pumwani Maternity Hospital, Nairobi. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The best time to give a baby the best start in life is prenatally. The next best time is at birth. Breastfeeding is one of the simplest, most effective and affordable interventions for improving a child survival, strengthening maternal health and building healthier societies. Yet despite overwhelming scientific evidence, many infants in Kenya are still denied the full benefits of exclusive breastfeeding during their first six months of life.

As the world marks World Breastfeeding week, under the theme "Breastfeeding for a sustainable start in life: strengthen what works,” we are reminded that breastfeeding is not solely a personal choice or a mother’s responsibility. It is a vital public health priority that requires support from families, employers, healthcare providers and governments. When we invest in breastfeeding, we invest in healthier children and mothers and a stronger future for our nation.